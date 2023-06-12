NATIONAL

More Americans Are Against Trans Athletes Playing On Teams Matching Identity

More Americans now say they’re against transgender athletes playing on teams that match their gender identity.

A new Gallup poll finds 69-percent of respondents think they should only be able to play on teams that match their sex at birth, seven points up from 2021.

Meanwhile, 26-percent say transgender athletes should be able to play on the team that lines up with their identity.

Pollsters say it appears most people “view transgender sports participation more through a lens of competitive fairness than transgender civil rights.”

