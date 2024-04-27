More Arrests Made At Pro-Palestinian Protests

Pro-Palestinian protesters camp out in tents at Columbia University on Saturday, April 27, 2024 in New York. With the death toll mounting in the war in Gaza, protesters nationwide are demanding that schools cut financial ties to Israel and divest from companies they say are enabling the conflict. Some Jewish students say the protests have veered into antisemitism and made them afraid to set foot on campus. (AP Photo)

Pro-Palestinian protests are leading to more arrests on college campuses across the U.S. Police in Massachusetts made more than 100 arrests this morning at Northeastern University.

Officers took protestors into custody for disorderly conduct and trespassing on campus as they moved in to break up encampments. About 40 protesters were arrested Friday for setting up a camp at the University of Colorado, and three were arrested for putting up tents at Arizona State.

In New York, the NYPD says “outside agitators” were trying to hijack a peaceful protest at Columbia University. The police said Friday night that they’ve seen the same group of “professional protestors” at various demonstrations around the city “regardless of the message,” and that they’re ready to intervene at Columbia as soon as the university president gives them the go-ahead.