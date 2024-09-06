More Arrests Made Stemming From Deadly Back-To-School Party

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two more people are facing charges in connection with the alcohol-fueled back-to-school party where a Nikki Rowe football player was critically injured and later died.

McAllen police this week arrested 38-year-old Michelle Rodriguez Salas and 17-year-old Clarissa Salas for their alleged roles in helping to provide the alcohol for the high school house party. That brings to seven the number of people arrested, including four Nikki Rowe students, all on charges of furnishing alcohol to minors.

One of the students at the party, a leader of the Nikki Rowe football team, Adan De La Cruz, slipped as he tried to jump off of a roof into a backyard pool. He landed on the cement and suffered what turned out to be fatal head and neck injuries.