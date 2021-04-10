NATIONAL

More Black Americans Open To Vaccines After Outreach Efforts

By 76 views
0
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a vaccination site at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia. More Black Americans say they are open to taking the coronavirus vaccine amid campaigns to overcome a shared historical distrust of science and government. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

More Black Americans say they are open to taking the coronavirus vaccine. The shift in public opinion comes amid nationwide efforts to overcome a shared historical distrust of science and government. A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found about 24% of Black American adults said they will probably or definitely not get vaccinated. That’s down from 41% in January. The executive director of the American Public Health Association says attitudes toward the vaccine among Black Americans have taken “almost a 180-degree turnaround” as outreach campaigns have sought to combat misinformation.

 

Senate Filibuster’s Racist Past Fuels Arguments For Its End

Previous article

‘Clear The Capitol,’ Pence Pleaded, Timeline Of Riot Shows

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL