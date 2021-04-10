More Black Americans Open To Vaccines After Outreach Efforts

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a vaccination site at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia. More Black Americans say they are open to taking the coronavirus vaccine amid campaigns to overcome a shared historical distrust of science and government. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

More Black Americans say they are open to taking the coronavirus vaccine. The shift in public opinion comes amid nationwide efforts to overcome a shared historical distrust of science and government. A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found about 24% of Black American adults said they will probably or definitely not get vaccinated. That’s down from 41% in January. The executive director of the American Public Health Association says attitudes toward the vaccine among Black Americans have taken “almost a 180-degree turnaround” as outreach campaigns have sought to combat misinformation.