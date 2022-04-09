TRENDINGWORLD

More Civilians Flee East Ukraine After Deadly Station Strike

jsalinasBy
A man rides a bicycle as a tail of a missile sticks out in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

(AP) — Civilian evacuations are moving forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station where thousands were waiting to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.

In the wake of the attack in Kramatorsk, several European leaders made efforts to show solidarity with Ukraine. The Austrian chancellor and British prime minister visited Kyiv, the capital city that Russia failed to capture and where troops retreated days ago.

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Boris Johnson has traveled to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in show of solidarity. The two leaders meeting Saturday discussed the “U.K.’s long term support to Ukraine’’ including a new package of financial and military aid, the prime minister’s office said. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Johnson’s office said they discussed the U.K.’s “long-term support.” Zelenskyy calls the train station attack the latest sign of Russian war crimes. Russia denied it was responsible.

 

