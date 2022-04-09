More Civilians Flee East Ukraine After Deadly Station Strike

A man rides a bicycle as a tail of a missile sticks out in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

(AP) — Civilian evacuations are moving forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station where thousands were waiting to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.

In the wake of the attack in Kramatorsk, several European leaders made efforts to show solidarity with Ukraine. The Austrian chancellor and British prime minister visited Kyiv, the capital city that Russia failed to capture and where troops retreated days ago.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Johnson’s office said they discussed the U.K.’s “long-term support.” Zelenskyy calls the train station attack the latest sign of Russian war crimes. Russia denied it was responsible.