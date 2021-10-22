More COVID Vax Boosters Are On The Way

FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo shows vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. In September, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved extra doses of Pfizer’s original COVID-19 vaccine after studies showed it still works well enough against the delta variant. And the FDA is weighing evidence for boosters of the original Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

More COVID vaccine booster shots are on the way. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky noted her agency’s endorsements of boosters from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The CDC also signed off on mixing-and-matching where folks can get boosters of vaccines that are different from their original shots. Walensky said more than 60-million Americans have still not been vaccinated. White House COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients [[ ZYE-entz ]] said vaccinations are free and easy to find.

Zients called boosters a significant step forward in the fight against the pandemic. Meantime, Dr. Walensky again urged all pregnant women to get vaccinated. She noted the numbers of vaccinations among pregnant women are still lagging.