Mourners attend the funeral of their relatives killed in an Israeli bombardment, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

A growing number of Senate Democrats are voting against sending military aid to Israel. The Senate on Wednesday rejected two measures that would have blocked a 670-million-dollar arms package to Israel.

Over half of the Senate Democrats voted in favor of the resolutions sponsored by Independent Senator Bernie Sanders. That’s up from the 15 Democrats who voted against military aid to Israel back in April.

Democrat Patty Murray of Washington state said her vote to block aid to Israel was to send a message that “it is time to say enough to the suffering of innocent young children and families” in Gaza.