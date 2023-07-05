More Details Released About Man Arrested In Obama’s D.C. Neighborhood

Prosecutors are releasing more details about the man arrested last week in former President Obama’s Washington, DC neighborhood.

Taylor Taranto was found to have had materials for explosives when he was taken into custody after running toward Obama’s home. Prosecutors say Taranto began to livestream from the area after he reshared a Truth Social post from former President Trump that gave Obama’s address. He then went on Telegram and said, “We got these losers surrounded,” according to Prosecutors.

Taranto is also accused of making threats to Congressman Jamie Raskin and to blow up the National Institute of Standards and Technology.