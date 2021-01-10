More Elected Officials Call On Sen. Cruz To Resign Following Capitol Violence

More elected officials are calling on Texas Senator Ted Cruz to resign following violence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio said Cruz and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley “betrayed their oaths of office and abetted a violent insurrection on our democracy.”

This is after Senator Patty Murray of Washington state called on both Cruz and Hawley to leave the Senate. Cruz helped lead the objection to Arizona’s Electoral College votes last week. The violence at the Capitol began as both the House and Senate were debating whether to accept that state’s votes.