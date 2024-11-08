More Federal Funds Coming For New Air Traffic Control Tower At VIA

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Harlingen’s Valley International Airport is getting at least half of its new air traffic control tower paid for.

The airport has gotten a $5 million federal grant that will help fund the second phase of construction of the tower. The grant is in addition to an initial $4.5 million in federal funds secured by Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez through the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Improvement Act.

The new $20 million, 120-foot tall air traffic control tower is replacing the more than 50-year-old, 65-foot tower at Valley International Airport. It’s expected to be operational in about two years.