More Flooding In Texas

Officials say intense rain and flooding in central Texas required rescues once again. It comes after deadly Fourth of July weekend floods killed at least 130 people in the region.

Governor Greg Abbott said the water rescues were carried out Sunday in three counties and some communities were under evacuation orders. In Kerrville, which saw massive devastation in the earlier flooding, water was seen rushing over city streets.

The chance of storms is starting to decrease in the region starting Monday into Tuesday, although any storm that does develop could create one to two inches of rain very quickly. Recovery missions are still ongoing as over 160 remain missing.