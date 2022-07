There are more Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories for Texas. National Weather Service forecasters say North and West Texans can expect temperatures as high as 110 Monday and Tuesday along with high humidity.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of the Hill Country and South Texas with the mercury around 104 with 108 as the Heat Index.

People are advised to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool and air conditioned room, and never leave kids or pets alone in vehicles.