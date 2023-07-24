More Heat Warnings In Parts Of U.S This Week

Excessive heat warnings are being extended throughout parts of the U.S at least through midweek. The alerts affected tens of millions Americans over the weekend, while dangerous-level temperatures hit the West and South.

Phoenix, Arizona and Salt Lake City, Utah reached new daily highs on Saturday. Other states that saw triple-digits include California, Nevada, Texas, Louisiana, Florida. Meantime, the heat is also impacting Europe and Asia, putting the world on track for the hottest month ever recorded.