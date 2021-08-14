More Marines Arrive In Kabul To Aid Urgent Embassy Airlift

(AP) — A fresh contingent of Marines have arrived in Kabul as part of a 3,000-troop force intended to secure an airlift of U.S. Embassy personnel and Afghan allies as Taliban insurgents approach the outskirts of the capital. The last-minute decision to re-insert thousands of U.S. troops into Afghanistan calls into question whether President Joe Biden will meet his Aug. 31 deadline for fully withdrawing combat forces. Navy Capt. William Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said Marines continued to arrive Saturday at Kabul international airport. Citing operational security, he declined to provide specific numbers.