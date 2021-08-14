NATIONAL

More Marines Arrive In Kabul To Aid Urgent Embassy Airlift

By 4 views
0
Smoke rises after fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, in Kandahar, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Sidiqullah Khan)

(AP) — A fresh contingent of Marines have arrived in Kabul as part of a 3,000-troop force intended to secure an airlift of U.S. Embassy personnel and Afghan allies as Taliban insurgents approach the outskirts of the capital. The last-minute decision to re-insert thousands of U.S. troops into Afghanistan calls into question whether President Joe Biden will meet his Aug. 31 deadline for fully withdrawing combat forces. Navy Capt. William Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said Marines continued to arrive Saturday at Kabul international airport. Citing operational security, he declined to provide specific numbers.

 

Rush Of Troops To Kabul Tests Biden’s Withdrawal Deadline

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL