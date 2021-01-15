More Mass Vaccination Clinics Being Planned In The Valley Next Week

More than 40,000 coronavirus vaccines were administered this week in Hidalgo County. That’s the rough estimate from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services chief Eddie Olivarez, who is praising the efforts of UT-RGV Medical School, DHR Health, and county staffers, along with the school districts the county partnered with in setting up the mass vaccination clinics:

Olivarez referring to the uncertainty of the pace of vaccine allotments from the federal government to the state health department. Olivarez tells 710 KURV that the county is working on establishing more large-scale vaccination clinics next week and that it hopes to have at least 5,000 more doses available. Olivarez is also strongly urging more local physicians to apply to become vaccine providers.