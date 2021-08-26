More Medical Personnel, Equipment Coming To Texas In Response To Widening Delta Spread

The ever-widening spread of the dangerous Delta variant through the Valley and Texas has the state having to bring in more medical personnel to help care for the fast-rising number of patients being hospitalized.

Under a directive from Governor Greg Abbott, another 2,500 nurses, respiratory therapists, and other medical staffers are being brought in from outside Texas.

In addition, the state Health Department is providing more critical medical equipment that hospitals say they need including beds, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators. The new deployment comes just two weeks after an initial deployment and brings the total number of additional medical staff now in Texas to 8,100.

The surge of the Delta strain this summer has put hospitals in the Valley and in many parts of Texas at capacity, with many running out of ICU beds. Governor Abbott is strongly urging Texans to do their part to help out by getting vaccinated.