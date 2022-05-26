More Memorial Day Travel Expected, Despite High Gas Prices

High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. To drive, or not to drive? This Memorial Day weekend, with surging gas prices that are redefining pain at the pump, that is the question for many Americans as a new COVID-19 surge also spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. To drive, or not to drive? This Memorial Day weekend, with surging gas prices that are redefining pain at the pump, that is the question for many Americans as a new COVID-19 surge also spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(AP) — Pandemic-weary U.S. residents are confronting high gas prices as they decide whether to travel this Memorial Day weekend. AAA says the average gas price in the U.S. on Thursday was $4.60 per gallon.

In California, it topped $6. But for some, more than two years of pandemic life has them hitting the road or taking to the skies despite a recent surge in cases. AAA estimates that more than 39 million people in the U.S. will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend.

A record number of almost 90% of those travelers are expected to go by car over the long weekend.