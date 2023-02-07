More Memphis Police Officers To Face Charges In Tyre Nichols Case

FILE - In this image from video released and partially redacted by the City of Memphis, Tyre Nichols lies on the ground during a brutal attack by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (City of Memphis via AP, File)

More Memphis police officers are set to face charges in the Tyre Nichols case. The city of Memphis said seven more officers will be issued a “statement of charges” for policy violations. That means 13 total officers are facing discipline in the case, including the six who’ve been fired already.

The new officers getting charged aren’t yet being identified because the investigation is still ongoing. Charges are expected to be issued at the end of this week. Nichols died days after he was beaten by Memphis Police during a traffic stop.