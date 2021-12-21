More Money Being Allocated To State-Funded Border Security Initiative

Operation Lone Star, the state-funded border security initiative, is getting another financial boost.

Governor Greg Abbott is awarding an additional $38.4 million from his Public Safety Office. The funds are going to the state law enforcement and military entities that are part of Operation Lone Star, as well as to jail and court operations.

More specifically, the money will pay for things like patrol vehicles, surveillance equipment, night vision technology, and bulletproof vests, as well as for resources for detaining and prosecuting people crossing the border illegally.

The latest funding brings to almost $75 million in taxpayer money that Operation Lone Star has received since Governor Abbott launched the border security program in March.