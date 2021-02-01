More Protests Called In Moscow To Demand Navalny’s Release

Riot police block an area protecting against demonstrators during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Thousands of people took to the streets Sunday across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up the wave of nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Hundreds were detained by police. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

(AP) — Moscow is bracing for more protests seeking the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces a court hearing Tuesday. Tens of thousands filled the streets across the vast country Sunday for a second straight weekend calling for his freedom, with thousands of arrests in the largest outpouring of discontent in Russia in years. They chanted slogans against President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny was jailed last month and faces years in prison. A human rights group says over 5,400 protesters were detained, and some were beaten. One of those taken into custody for several hours was Navalny’s wife, Yulia, who was ordered to pay a fine of about $265 for participating in an unauthorized rally.