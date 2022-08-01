More Rain, More Bodies In Flooded Kentucky Mountain Towns

In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Recovery has begun in many of the narrow hollers after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing more at least two dozen people. A layer of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Recovery has begun in many of the narrow hollers after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing more at least two dozen people. A layer of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

(AP) — Another round of rainstorms are hitting flooded Kentucky mountain communities. The rain fell Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Thirty-five people have already been killed amid the rising water, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for.

Gov. Andy Beshear said that death toll does not include some recently recovered bodies. Radar indicated that up to 4 more inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday. The National Weather Service warned that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could provoke more flash flooding through Tuesday morning.