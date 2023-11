Several more elected officials have announced their intention to run for re-election in Hidalgo County.

State Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa of McAllen will seek a seventh term next year in District 20.

Judge Sergio Valdez will seek a fourth term on the bench in Hidalgo County Court-at-Law Number Seven.

Hidalgo County Precinct Three Commission Everado Villarreal has also announced plans to seek another term next year.