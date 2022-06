The U.S. Supreme Court is getting close to deciding an abortion case which could upend a ruling that’s been in place for decades. The court is considering a Mississippi abortion case and a leaked draft opinion revealed justices were ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The nation could see the final ruling soon as justices will issue new opinions on Tuesday and Thursday of next week. No opinions will come out on Monday because Juneteenth will be observed as a federal holiday for the first time.