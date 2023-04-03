More Severe Weather Forecast For Parts Of US Still Reeling

(AP) — Forecasters are warning of more severe weather and fire danger in the days ahead across much of the same region hit hard by storms last week. The fierce storms that began Friday spawned tornadoes in 11 states. At least 32 people were killed in the storms.

The system dropped a tornado in Little Rock, Arkansas, and traveled northeast through the South and into the Midwest and Northeast. Forecasters say more severe weather is forecast for Tuesday afternoon and evening across parts of northeastern Missouri into southeastern Iowa and west central Illinois.

The threat for fire danger also remains high across portions of Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. Wildfires destroyed more than 40 homes in Oklahoma on Friday.