More Severe Weather Forecasted Ahead Of Fourth Of July

Parts of the U.S are at risk for more severe weather ahead of the Fourth of July. The National Weather Service issued hazardous weather alerts for more than 100 million Americans during the extended holiday weekend. Heavy rain flooded the streets in Chicago and areas in Kentucky on Sunday.

Thunderstorms may develop across the Mid Atlantic Region and portions of the northern Great Plains today.

Meantime, excessive heat warnings are in effect across the South where temperatures could approach 110 degrees in some places.