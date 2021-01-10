TEXASTRENDING

More Space In Austin For Hospitalized Virus Patients

By 239 views
0

(AP) — Officials in Austin and Travis County are working to open space in the Austin Convention Center to care for COVID-19 patients as hospitalizations in Texas set a record high for the 13th consecutive day.

Texas health officials on Saturday reported 13,935 COVID patients statewide. The Alternate Care Site in Austin announced Saturday was initially established during a summer surge of the coronavirus, but has not yet taken patients. It will hold patients who do not need high-level or intensive care as those patients will remain in hospitals.

As of Saturday, there have been more than 1.9 million virus cases and 29,691 deaths since the pandemic began.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Compares US Capitol Mob To Nazis

Previous article

Trump-Supporting Christian Leaders And Their Sunday Messages

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS