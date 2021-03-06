More Than 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Coming Next Week

(AP) — Texas expects more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses next week. State health officials say the vaccines will be first doses, with almost a quarter-million doses being the new single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The federal government will send more than 200,000 doses directly to pharmacies and federally qualified health centers.

The state will distribute more than 930,000 doses to providers in all but 20 of the state’s counties. The state has administered more than 6.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, with more than 4 million people receiving at least one dose.