More Than 100 Classified Trump Docs Recovered Back In Jan.

A letter from acting archivist of the United States Debra Steidel Wall to former President Donald Trump's legal team is photographed Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The letter details that the National Archives recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier in 2022. Wall told Evan Corcoran, a lawyer for Trump, that the Biden administration would not be honoring the former president's claims of executive privilege over the documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

(AP) — The National Archives and Records Administration recovered more than 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from a initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. That’s according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team.

The numbers lay bare the large volume of classified documents found at the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump — long before an FBI search of the property this month in which the Justice Department said 11 sets of classified records were located and removed.