More Than 13 Million Americans Have Been Infected By Coronavirus

More than 13 million Americans have been infected by the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Johns Hopkins researchers reported the nation crossed that barrier today.

The U.S. has seen a spike in cases since mid-October. More than 264-thousand Americans have died because of COVID-19-related complications. The spike in cases is taxing the nation’s health care system.

There were a record 90-thousand Americans being treated for the disease in hospitals on Thanksgiving. The number of cases in hospitals has set a record each day for two-and-a-half weeks.