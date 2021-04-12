TEXAS

More Than 140 Houstonians Test Positive After Fully Vaccinated

The Houston Health Department is reporting that more than 140 Houstonians have tested positive even after they said they were fully vaccinated. The report says 142 Houston residents contracted the coronavirus after receiving either a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The Health Department is seeing fewer than three positive cases out of every ten-thousand fully vaccinated people. It’s not clear if those who tested positive caught the original strand of the virus or one of the variants.

