More Than 2 Dozen Dogs Removed From Residence Where Elderly Woman Was Mauled To Death

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that 25 dogs were removed from the Delta-area property where an elderly woman was mauled to death late last week.

A sheriff’s office spokesman says 85-year-old Geronima Florez was the kind of woman who would often take in stray dogs and care for them. Last Friday evening as she went to feed them, one of the dogs, a pit bull mix breed, became aggressive and attacked her. She suffered severe neck and head injuries and died at the hospital.

The dog was shot and killed by Florez’s brother who had heard her screams. The remaining dogs, many of them small puppies, were removed from the property after other family members said they did not want to care for them.