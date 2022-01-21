More Than 400 Arrests During Operation Lone Star Face Court Challenges

More than 400 arrests of illegal immigrants in Texas are facing court challenges in Travis County.

Earlier this month, a Travis County state district judge dismissed a trespassing charge against an Ecuadorian man arrested in Kinney County by state troopers. The judge ruled the arrest was unconstitutional because regulating immigration is the responsibility of the federal government, not the states.

The challenged arrests all took place in the same county under Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, which seeks to protect the border.