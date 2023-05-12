More Than A Foot Of Rain Could Create Life-Threatening Texas Floods

A storm that’s stalled over Texas is set to pour out more than a foot of rain and create an extremely dangerous risk of flooding.

Forecasters say the storm will move slowly across Texas through this weekend and pull an enormous amount of moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico. That’s what will bring more than a foot of rain to some areas and set off several days of severe thunderstorms.

The heaviest rainfall is expected in cities including San Antonio, Del Rio, Lubbock, Brownsville, and San Angelo. Dallas could see one to two inches of rain this weekend.