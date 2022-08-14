More US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan 12 Days After Pelosi Trip

In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from left, U.S. Democratic House member Alan Lowenthal from California, Democratic House members John Garamendi, Donald Yu-Tien Hsu, Director-General, dept. of North American Affairs, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Democratic House member Don Beyer from Virginia and Republican Rep. Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, a delegate from American Samoa pose for a photo after arriving on a U.S. government plane at Songshan airport in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, Aug 14, 2022. The delegation of American lawmakers are visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China. (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)
(AP) — A delegation of American lawmakers has arrived in Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China. China responded to Pelosi’s Aug. 2 visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan.
The American Institute in Taiwan said the five-member delegation led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts is in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a visit to Asia. They will meet senior leaders including President Tsai Ing-wen to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues.
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and objects to it having any official contact with foreign governments.
