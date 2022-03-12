NATIONAL

More US Troops Deploy Overseas In Wake Of Ukraine Invasion

Fred Cruz
A honor guard stands at attention while a group of soldiers with the U.S. Army's 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, board a chartered plane during their deployment to Europe, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga. The unit is attached to the Army's 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Ga., and will join the 3,800 troops from that division who already deployed in support of NATO in Eastern Europe. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

(AP) — U.S. soldiers are continuing to deploy to Europe, joining thousands already sent overseas to support NATO allies amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Troops from the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade gathered Friday at Hunter Airfield in Savannah, Georgia and departed on a chartered flight. The soldiers are in addition to the estimated 3,800 soldiers from the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division who deployed recently from nearby Fort Stewart. A division commander said that soldiers are being told to prepare for about six months overseas. The Pentagon has ordered roughly 12,000 total service members from various U.S. bases to Europe.

 

