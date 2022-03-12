More US Troops Deploy Overseas In Wake Of Ukraine Invasion

A honor guard stands at attention while a group of soldiers with the U.S. Army's 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, board a chartered plane during their deployment to Europe, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga. The unit is attached to the Army's 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Ga., and will join the 3,800 troops from that division who already deployed in support of NATO in Eastern Europe. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)