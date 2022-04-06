WORLD

More Western Sanctions To Hit Russia After Bucha Killings

Fred CruzBy 7 views
0
A dog stands next to the body of an elderly woman killed inside a house in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

(AP) — The United States, United Kingdom and the European Union are set Wednesday to impose new punishing sanctions targeting Russia including a ban on all new investment in the country after evidence of torture and killings emerged in recent days from a town outside of Kyiv. The videos and images captured around Bucha have unleashed a wave of indignation among Western allies, who have worked out new sanctions as a response to the killings of civilians. The European Commission proposed a ban on coal imports and the United States and Western allies plan to impose a ban on all new investment in Russia.

 

Fred Cruz

Russian Media Campaign Falsely Claims Bucha Deaths Are Fakes

Previous article

Man Arrested In Sacramento Shooting Had Recently Left Prison

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD