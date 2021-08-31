Mormon Vaccine Push Ratchets Up, Dividing Faith’s Members

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson speaks during a news conference on June 14, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Members of the faith widely known as the Mormon church remain deeply divided on vaccines and mask-wearing despite consistent guidance from church leaders. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(AP) — Members of the faith widely known as the Mormon church remain deeply divided on vaccines and mask-wearing despite consistent guidance from church leaders.

Members who support the stance say they fear that some Latter-day Saints who refuse to get vaccinated are allowing their political views to supersede their loyalty to a faith that largely prioritizes unity and obedience. Other church members are upset that their leaders aren’t letting them exercise their own personal decision-making about vaccines and masks.

The Utah-based religion of 16 million members worldwide is one of many faiths grappling with how best to navigate the lingering impacts of the pandemic.