A distracted driver is dead and a Texas State Trooper is lucky to be alive after a nasty crash near Houston. The cops had pulled over a suspected drunk driver on Interstate-ten. A speeding van slammed into one of the cruisers, causing a chain-reaction crash.

A trooper was crushed in between the cars. He’s been airlifted to the emergency room. Investigators believe the driver of the van, who died, may have been blinded by the morning sun.