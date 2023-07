State health officials say for the third week in a row, mosquitoes caught in traps in Brushy Creek MUD in Williamson County have tested positive for West Nile virus.

Spraying with larvicide will continue in the area, as will expanded trapping for mosquitoes. Meanwhile, Arlington is continuing with its targeted spraying in specific areas around the city.

Residents are reminded to use mosquito repellent with DEET when going outside near areas where mosquitoes are known to swarm.