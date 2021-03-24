Most Americans 65 & Older Have Received At Least One COVID Shot

Most Americans over 65 have gotten at least one coronavirus vaccination shot. That’s how White House COVID adviser Andy Slavitt opened a briefing Wednesday while also noting senior citizens have accounted for most of the deaths to the virus in the U.S. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky was pressed on if the country has “turned the corner” on the pandemic. She says she’s cautiously optimistic, but had concerns about spikes in some parts of the nation.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. is “at the corner.” The NIH veteran said it’s too early to say America has “turned the corner.” Dr. Walensky added that the pandemic has dramatically affected the mental health of many Americans. She urged people to take positive steps to take care of their overall health.