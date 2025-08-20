Nearly two-thirds of Americans think racism is still widespread across the U.S. Tying a previous high in 2021, a new Gallup poll finds 64 percent of Americans believe racism against black people is common in the U.S.

Black adults continue to be the most likely to say such racism is prevalent, with 83 percent expressing that view.

Meanwhile, Americans’ belief that racism against white people is widespread is at a new low. Twenty-nine percent of U.S. adults feel that way, down from 41 percent in 2016.