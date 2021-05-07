NATIONAL

Most Americans Support Vaccine Passports For Flights

By 99 views
0

Many Americans seem to support the use of coronavirus vaccine passports, depending on the circumstances. That’s according to the results of a Gallup poll out today which shows most Americans support airlines requiring proof of vaccination. It also found 55-percent support a vaccine passport to attend events with large crowds.

Still, Americans aren’t on board when it comes to them being used in every day life. Sixty-percent say they oppose requiring proof of vaccination to eat at a restaurant and 55-percent were against it for going to work.

MN AG Praises Civil Rights Charges Against Former Cops

Previous article

Paxton Squaring Off With Twitter Attorneys Today

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL