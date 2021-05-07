Most Americans Support Vaccine Passports For Flights

Many Americans seem to support the use of coronavirus vaccine passports, depending on the circumstances. That’s according to the results of a Gallup poll out today which shows most Americans support airlines requiring proof of vaccination. It also found 55-percent support a vaccine passport to attend events with large crowds.

Still, Americans aren’t on board when it comes to them being used in every day life. Sixty-percent say they oppose requiring proof of vaccination to eat at a restaurant and 55-percent were against it for going to work.