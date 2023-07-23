Most Educated”: Austin In Top 10, Four Texas Cities In Bottom 10

(24/7 Metro News Source) -Austin ranks tenth in the nation in a Wallet-hub survey of the most educated cities, but four other Texas cities are ranked in the bottom ten.

The survey by the personal finance company ranked the top 150 U.S. metropolitan areas on factors such as gender and racial education gaps, the share of adults who possess high school diplomas or college and graduate degrees, and the quality of public school systems.

The four Texas cities that are ranked 142nd or lower are Corpus Christi, Beaumont, McAllen and Brownsville. The majority of the top cities in the survey are “college towns,” starting with Ann Arbor, Michigan, at number one.