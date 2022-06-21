Most Land Mine Use By US Military Banned, Except For Korea

(AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration says it’s restricting the use of anti-personnel land mines by the U.S. military, aligning more closely with an international treaty banning the deadly explosives.
Tuesday’s announcement reverses a more permissive stance by then-President Donald Trump. Land mines are buried underground or scattered on the surface and can pose a threat to civilians long after combat ends.
The U.S. will restrict the use of these explosives outside of its efforts to help defend South Korea from a potential North Korean invasion. That leaves the U.S. short of full compliance with 1997’s Ottawa Convention, intended to eliminate anti-personnel land mines. Russia deploys the mines in the war on Ukraine.