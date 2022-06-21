Most Land Mine Use By US Military Banned, Except For Korea

FILE - An international sign warning about mines hangs beside a minefield at Bagram Air Base on, March 22, 2002. The White House announced Tuesday a new policy curtailing the use of anti-personnel land mines by the U.S. military, reversing a more permissive stance that was enacted by former President Donald Trump. Under the policy, such explosives will still be allowed to defend South Korea against a potential attack by North Korea, but otherwise they will be banned. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration says it’s restricting the use of anti-personnel land mines by the U.S. military, aligning more closely with an international treaty banning the deadly explosives.

Tuesday’s announcement reverses a more permissive stance by then-President Donald Trump. Land mines are buried underground or scattered on the surface and can pose a threat to civilians long after combat ends.

The U.S. will restrict the use of these explosives outside of its efforts to help defend South Korea from a potential North Korean invasion. That leaves the U.S. short of full compliance with 1997’s Ottawa Convention, intended to eliminate anti-personnel land mines. Russia deploys the mines in the war on Ukraine.