Most Oppose Social Security, Medicare Cuts: AP-NORC Poll

AP) — Americans are deeply opposed to cutting into Medicare or Social Security benefits, and most support raising taxes on the nation’s highest earners to keep Medicare running as is. The new findings, revealed in a March poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, come as both safety net programs are poised to run out of enough cash to pay out full benefits within the next decade. Few Americans would be OK with that: 79% say they oppose reducing the size of Social Security benefits and 67% are against raising monthly premiums for Medicare.