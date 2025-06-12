Most US Adults Say Trump’s Military Parade Is Not A Good Use Of Money, A New AP-NORC Poll Finds

(AP) — As Washington prepares for a military parade this weekend to honor the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, a new survey finds that U.S. adults are more likely to approve than disapprove of President Donald Trump’s decision to hold the festivities, which officials have said will cost tens of millions of taxpayer dollars.

But about 6 in 10 Americans also say that Saturday’s parade is “not a good use” of government money, including the vast majority of people, 78%, who neither approve nor disapprove of the parade overall, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey found that about 4 in 10 U.S. adults “somewhat” or “strongly” approve of the parade, while about 3 in 10 “somewhat” or “strongly” disapprove. About 3 in 10 neither approve nor disapprove.

Carol Sue Quillen, 69, of Live Oak, Florida, said she sees the parade as a way to honor the country’s service members, who she said include her late father — an Air Force test pilot killed on a helicopter training mission when she was a baby — and her son-in-law, who serves in the special forces.

“I don’t necessarily think we appreciate our military as much as we should,” said Quillen, a retiree who described herself as a Trump supporter — although she said the Republican president’s personality “can be a bit overwhelming.”

“All branches should be celebrated for what they do,” Quillen said. “That just boosts morale.”