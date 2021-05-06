Most Wanted Fugitive Nabbed In Donna

One of the 10 most wanted fugitives in Texas is back behind bars after being apprehended in Donna. 33-year-old Eric Munoz had been sought since October of last year for violating his parole related to a 2014 conviction on illegal drug and weapons charges.

Described as a dangerous member of the Tango Blast Valluco gang, Munoz was tracked down by DPS Special Agents who along with DPS Troopers took Munoz into custody Tuesday.

Munoz has served two prison terms stemming from a long criminal history in Hidalgo County that includes aggravated assault, sexual assault, drug trafficking, theft, and DWI.