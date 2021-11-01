Most Wanted Sex Offender Nabbed In Harlingen

A fugitive recently added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list has been caught in Harlingen.

State troopers working with DPS special agents conducted a traffic stop and arrested 31-year-old John Anthony Rangel. Rangel had been sought since May 2019 for violating his parole by failing to register as a sex offender. He’d been convicted in 2017 of indecency with a child by exposure.

Rangel was sentenced to five years in prison, but released on parole in 2018. Both the DPS and Cameron County Sheriff’s Office had issued warrants for Rangel’s arrest, and he was added to the state’s 10 Most Wanted list in September.

(Photo courtesy of Texas Dept. of Public Safety)