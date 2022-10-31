Mother Accused Of Child Abuse Extradited To Texas

The mother of two malnourished teens that reportedly escaped from their home after taking off handcuffs was extradited back to Texas over the weekend.
Forty-year-old Zaikiya Duncan is accused of withholding food from her 16-year-old children, denying them access to a bathroom, and forcing them to drink cleaning supplies as a punishment.
Duncan was arrested in Louisiana after authorities said she left her Harris County home with her boyfriend and five other children when the teens escaped. Her charges include aggravated assault on a family member.