Mother Accused Of Child Abuse Extradited To Texas

This combo of images provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Department shows, from left, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, left, and Jova Terrell, 27, who were arrested in Louisiana this week hours after a teenager told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. (Harris County Sheriff's Department via AP)

The mother of two malnourished teens that reportedly escaped from their home after taking off handcuffs was extradited back to Texas over the weekend.

Forty-year-old Zaikiya Duncan is accused of withholding food from her 16-year-old children, denying them access to a bathroom, and forcing them to drink cleaning supplies as a punishment.

Duncan was arrested in Louisiana after authorities said she left her Harris County home with her boyfriend and five other children when the teens escaped. Her charges include aggravated assault on a family member.