Mother Accused Of Killing Daughter Says God Ordered It

The San Antonio mother accused of stabbing her six-year old daughter earlier this week told police she killed the girl because God told her to sacrifice the child.

Nephiterea Sancho was found wandering around an apartment complex naked when the child’s body was found on Wednesday. The 36-year old is now charged with capital murder of a child under ten. Thirteen years ago, Sancho was accused of choking a three-year old relative, but she was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

A vigil is planned for Sunday afternoon at Woodlawn Lake Park to honor the victim, Hosanna Sancho.